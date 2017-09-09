Stoopid Buddy Stoodios to host panels at NY Comic Con 2017

Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the award winning animation studio behind Robot Chicken, SuperMansion starring Bryan Cranston, and the Netflix series Buddy Thunderstruck announced today that they will be hosting two panels at this year’s New York Comic-Con. The first panel will be on 5 October for the Crackle original special SuperMansion: Drag Me to Halloween and the second on 6 October for the adult swim original special Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking.

Crackle’s SuperMansion: Drag Me to Halloween panel will take place on 5 October from 6:45 to 7:45 pm in room 1A10. Fans at New York Comic-Con will get an early peek of the show before it premieres later that evening, and get the scoop on what goes down in the making of the hit Emmy-nominated series’ Halloween special directly from the Stoopid Buddy Stoodios creators and the shows award-winning talent during the panel.

In this special, the League of Freedom experiences all the fun and adventures of Halloween. It’s Titanium Rex’s (voice of Bryan Cranston) least favorite night of the year, fraught with beautiful ghosts, demonic spirits, evil dentists, and even some unforeseen attractions mixed in.

Special guests include comedians Lake Bell (Childrens Hospital) as Millicent and Phil LaMarr (Futurama). In addition to Cranston, the special guests join SuperMansion stars Keegan-Michael Key (voice of American Ranger), Jillian Bell (voice of Viking Woman, Clown Girl), Tucker Gilmore (voice of Black Saturn), Zeb Wells (voice of Robobot) and Heidi Gardner (voice of Cooch).

Be prepared for ghost stories, surprises, and more. Don’t be afraid. SuperMansion: Drag Me to Halloween will be premiering 5 October on the free streaming network, Crackle.

Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking panel will take place on 6 October from 1:45 to 2:30 pm in the Hammerstein Ballroom. All the New York Comic-Con fans and Walkers in attendance at this year’s panel will get a sneak peek at season nine of the Emmy-winning Robot Chicken series plus their creepy crawly crossover. Co-creators/executive producers Seth Green and Matthew Senreich will be there and will be joined by executive producer/co-head writer Tom Root, writer-director Tom Sheppard, actor-writer Breckin Meyer, plus a secret surprise guest or two for the semi-annual gathering of the Silly Hats Club. The panel will be moderated by Keith Crofford, senior vice president of production for Adult Swim.

Also on 7 October, several Robot Chicken panelists will be signing autographs at the private autographing station at the Javits Center. This horrifying special is a love of fandom labor brought to you by Robot Chicken’s Seth Green and Matthew Senreich and their Stoopid Buddy Stoodios partners, John Harvatine IV and Eric Towner, along with The Walking Dead (TWD) creator/executive producer Robert Kirkman and showrunner/executive producer Scott M. Gimple. The half-hour special will feature original talent from TWD lending voices to their characters including Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Danai Gurira, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Steven Yeun, Sarah Wayne Callies, and more. Chris Hardwick and Breckin Meyer will also be among the cast.

Robot Chicken Walking Dead Special: Look Who’s Walking will be premiering on 8 October on Adult Swim and Robot Chicken season nine premieres this winter on Adult Swim.