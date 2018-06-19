Steven Universe returns with “Heart of the Crystal Gems”

Steven Universe releases the trailer of its new episodes which will be aired by the name “Heart of the Crystal Gems”. As earlier, the episodes will be broadcasted on Cartoon Network through the week at 7.30 pm (ET/PT). This five-episode arc trailing “A Single Pale Rose” revolves around the revelations of Rose Quartz, Crystal Gems’ former leader, and Steven who jumps into bringing the team back together as the gems are following apart after the new information comes to light.

Steven Universe was earlier nominated for Emmy and GLAAD Award and now returns with a five-night event on Cartoon Network. The arc will also feature two new singles on Wednesday, July 4 and Friday, July 6. These new originals will be available on iTunes and other streaming platforms the day after their respective debuts on Cartoon Network.

The trailer is out and here to watch:

The trailer gives rest to the last season’s speculations that Steven’s mother, Rose Quartz, is the Pink Diamond. This new twist completely changes the whole dynamics of the show. After hearing this earth-shattering news, Sapphire, who is fused with Ruby and publicly called as Garnet, shows her disappointment upon knowing the truth about the Pink Diamond. This aggravates the insecurities in Sapphire regarding her relationship with Ruby. She angrily responses, “You couldn’t have known. You never know what’s going on!” to Ruby’s reassurances, “We couldn’t have known!” before vanishing into thin air via the warp pad. Later, Ruby speaks about how she doesn’t require anybody as she has seen her own future. At the end of the trailer, Steven is heard saying to Greg, “What if they never form guardian again?”

Now, it’s up to Steven to bring the Crystal Gems back together.

The episodes must be worth-the-watch due to all these emotions and passion from the Crystal gems.