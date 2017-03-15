Stereo D makes its mark on the Lumiere Awards

Deluxe’s Stereo D had many reasons to smile at the 28th Lumiere Awards by the Advanced Imaging Society held on 12 Feb, 2017 at Warner Bros Studios in Los Angeles.

While Disney/Lucas Film’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story walked away with the best 2D to 3D conversion in live action feature and Marvel’s Doctor Strange won the best stereography for live action award and the Best 3D Scene of the year awards. Both these movies were stereo-converted by the talented Stereo D teams in Burbank, Toronto and Pune.

The awards provided a shout-at-the-top-of-the-building moment for Deluxe India, MD, Prafull Gade. The company which started with a small team working for Stereo D under his leadership, has expanded to VFX, animation, localisation and delivery operations today. “It is a team effort. Every individual here has a chance to grow, and with scale, the opportunities have grown as well,” said Gade. “We were all so proud to be a part of these films and a to see them get this kind of attention makes the reward even sweeter.”

With teams across three continents, it is no surprise that Deluxe has developed into one of the most promising stereo, animation, VFX Studio of the world. They have a formidable list of movies to their credit and many more in line for the coming 2017-18.

Isabelle Huppert won the best actress prize for her role in Elle and My Life as a Zucchini scored the best animated film win. Jean-Pierre Leaud won the best actor prize for his role as the king in The Death of Louis XIV, and the feature also won the accolade in the best cinematography category.