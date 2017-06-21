Steam Summer Sale begins tomorrow

Steam’s Summer Sale is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated event for gamers all around the globe. For those who do not know much about this, every year around the end of June, Steam offers a discount on prices for a lot of games (yes, a lot). This is one of the many discount events that Steam offers throughout the year, the summer edition being one of the biggest, where you can get discounts of 10 per cent to 90 per cent on your desired games.

Last year, a whopping 5,199 games went on sale which included popular titles like DOOM, Rocket League and Grand Theft Auto V. This year’s sale likely begins tomorrow as revealed by PayPal. PayPal’s UK Twitter account tweeted that the sale will go live on 6 PM BST (10 AM PT / 1 PM ET) on Thursday, 22 June. However, nothing has been confirmed by Valve itself, PayPal does have a promotion in place for the event as spending £20 on Steam with PayPal during the sale will save you £5.

It’s official. The #SteamSummerSale starts 22/06 at 6pm BST and PayPal customers get an extra £5 off *terms apply. https://t.co/PdXnlKZ6qh pic.twitter.com/hobxCz3TBm — PayPal UK (@PayPalUK) June 20, 2017

The promotion goes up till 5 July which is when the sale might end. Last year premiere titles saw their prices slashed by up to 75 per cent. If you want to stay clear on what you want you should be keeping an eye on the highlights of the day, which might help you figure out your choices from the labyrinth of discounted titles.