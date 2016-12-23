Steam announces the annual ‘Winter Sale’ with premium titles on discounted prices

Following the not so different trend of holiday events, Steam is once again back with its discount event. Dubbed ‘Winter Sale’ the event will give discounted pricing on a lot of premium titles of the year.



The sale began yesterday (22 December) and will continue till 2 January, 1 pm ET.

Here are some of the deals that might interest you:

Hyper Light Drifter for $11.99 (40 per cent off)

Cities: Skylines for $7.49 (75 per cent off)

Dishonored 2 for $40.19 (33 per cent off)

Stardew Valley for $9.99 (33 per cent off)

Mortal Kombat XL for $13.59 (66 per cent off)

Doom for $19.79 (67 per cent off)

Street Fighter 5 2017 Deluxe Edition for $47.28 (57 per cent off)

Tom Clancy’s The Division for $24.99 (50 per cent off)

Rise of the Tomb Raider for $29.99 (50 per cent off)

Inside for $13.99 (25 per cent off)

Just Cause franchise (up to 75 per cent off)

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for $19.79 (67 percent off)

Watch Dogs 2 for $40.19 (33 per cent off)

Apart from the discounts, this year’s Winter Sale will also mark the first edition of Steam Awards. It has 12 categories, where Steam users can vote each day on a unique one. Yesterday’s category was “Villain Most in Need of a Hug”, with the finalists being Borderlands 2, Dead by Daylight, Far Cry 3, Far Cry 4 and Portal 2.

The winners would be announced by Valve on New Year’s eve.

Valve recently initiated cash on delivery, digital payments and net banking options for their consumers in India, in association with Nova Play. This might just be the opportunity that Indian gamers have been looking for and the timing being right around the sale adds up to it.