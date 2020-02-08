Starz and Lionsgate sign output deal for split theatrical streaming window in the window

STARZPLAY, the Starz platform’s international streaming service, today announced that it has entered a theatrical output deal with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) for split first pay streaming rights in the UK to Lionsgate’s recently released and upcoming feature films.

Under the multi-year agreement, STARZPLAY subscribers in the UK will be able to access Lionsgate first-run movies including the blockbuster original film Knives Out, which has grossed nearly $300 million worldwide, the acclaimed Bombshell, which has earned three Academy Award® nominations, hit titles such as Angel Has Fallen and Rambo: Last Blood along with Lionsgate UK’s The Personal History of David Copperfield and Military Wives. Lionsgate’s feature film slate grossed nearly 1.3 billion dollars at the global box office in 2019.

“One of our top priorities is to supply STARZPLAY with a deep roster of exciting Lionsgate content that complements their original programming and 3rd party acquisitions as they continue to launch their service around the world,” said Lionsgate President of Worldwide Television & Digital Distribution Jim Packer. “This agreement reflects a thoughtful and flexible approach to our windowing strategies while building value through the continued combination of our IP creation and platform distribution capabilities.”

“We’re delighted to bring Lionsgate’s slate of star-driven and critically-acclaimed feature films to our UK subscribers.Offering consumers great content is key to growing our subscriber base as we continue our international rollout, and this partnership only scratches the surface of what Lionsgate and Starz can achieve together,” said International Digital Networks Starz Executive Vice President Superna Kalle.

The deal was negotiated by Lionsgate President of International Television & Digital Distribution Agapy Kapouranis, Senior Vice President and Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Television Sales Nicky Wood, and Vice President of UK, Turkey & Greece Television Sales Nazneen Sethi.

The Lionsgate titles join the critically acclaimed and popular TV series already available on STARZPLAY including The Act, Pennyworth, Castle Rock and The Spanish Princess.

STARZPLAY, launched in 2018, has already expanded its premium streaming platform into 49 countries. It gives subscribers the opportunity to watch a highly curated portfolio of STARZ premium content, films and television series from Lionsgate’s 17,000-title library, and an exciting line-up of third-party acquisitions, with future STARZ Originals airing exclusively on STARZPLAY day-and-date with the US.