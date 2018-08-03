‘Star Wars Resistance’ a newest Star Wars animated series to be produced

Polygon Pictures has announced that they are producing a newest Star Wars animated series named as Star Wars Resistance. Earlier, Polygon Pictures had produced animation for the 3D CG series Star Wars: The Clone Wars which won Emmy awards for two consecutive years. They are also known for their work on Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, BLAME! and Transformers: Robots in Disguise.

Star Wars Resistance is anime-inspired and set during the events leading up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The story follows Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Poe Dameron has made an appearance and is voiced by Oscar Isaac. Gwendoline Christie has voiced Captain Phasma. The voice cast also includes Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales), Jim Rash (Community) and Rachel Butera (Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time).

Amy Beth Christenson (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) is the art director and Dave Filoni (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels) created the series, with Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Justin Ridge (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), and Brandon Auman (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) as executive producers.

The series will premiere on Disney Channel in the United States this fall, and thereafter, on Disney XD and around the world.