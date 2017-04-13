‘Star Wars Forces of Destiny’ animated shorts to highlight the female heroes of the saga

Star Wars’ most beloved and inspirational characters will take center stage this year in Forces of Destiny – a new animated micro-series. Announced by Disney and Lucasfilm, the series launches on Disney’s YouTube channel this July.

The two to three minutes animated shorts will explore all-new adventures of the fan-favourites. A two-part TV special featuring eight additional shorts will follow on Disney Channel in fall 2017. Daisy Ridley (Rey), Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso), Tiya Sircar (Sabine Wren), Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), and Lupita Nyong’o (Maz Kanata, narrating the series) will all reprise their roles for the show. Developed by Lucasfilm Animation, Star Wars Forces of Destiny will remain true to the Star Wars canon, showing how choices both big and small ultimately shape the destinies of beloved characters.

“Star Wars Forces of Destiny is for anyone who has been inspired by Leia’s heroism, Rey’s courage, or Ahsoka’s tenacity,” said Lucasfilm, president, Kathleen Kennedy.

In addition to Adventure Figures, Hasbro will also release Star Wars Forces of Destiny role play items and accessories, from Rey’s Extendable Staff to a new, electronic Jedi Power Lightsaber toy, which are part of the Star Wars Blade-builders system. More products based on the series, including books, apparel, bedding and more will also be launched.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando will host a special preview of Star Wars Forces of Destiny during the “Heroines of Star Wars” panel on Friday, 14 April. Host Amy Ratcliffe will speak with Lucasfilm’s vice president of animation, Carrie Beck and Star Wars Rebels executive producer, Dave Filoni, as well as voice actors Ashley Eckstein, Tiya Sircar, and other guests about the series.