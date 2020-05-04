Star Wars Day: Top 5 ‘Star Wars’ Movies to watch on this day

May The Fourth Be With You

Its Star Wars day! Star Wars — has consistently been a part of pop-culture and cinema for the longest time. One of the longest-running stories — based in intergalactic space— has regaled folks down the generations with — aliens, warriors and interplanetary wars. With the whole world now at war with a deadly virus, its movies like Star Wars that awaken our spirit to stay resilient and strong in these dark times. The much-awaited Skywalker Saga is finally available on Disney Plus now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has hit the streaming service to celebrate the day.

Here are our top five picks.

1. “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 70% critics, 63% audience

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” provides Han Solo an origin story with an amiable Chewbacca entry and brilliant casting of Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian. In a galaxy where hyperfuel is in high demand, Han Solo gets involved in a large-scaleheist within the criminal underworld and meets individuals who change his life.

2. “The Rise of Skywalker” (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 52% critics, 86% audience

When it’s discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order’s plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren. Warning: Some flashing-lights scenes in this film may affect photosensitive viewers.

3. ”The Phantom Menace” (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 53% critics, 59% audience

Two Jedi Knights set out to search for someone who can bring peace to the Force. Their search ends when they come across a young, gifted boy. But the Sith returns to stake claim to the Force. The Phantom Menace is set 32 years before the original film and follows Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi as they protect Queen Amidala in hopes of securing a peaceful end to an interplanetary trade dispute. We liked this as it gives a lot of perspective on the storyline and characters.

4. “The Last Jedi” (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% critics, 43% audience

Rey seeks to learn the ways of the Jedi under Luke Skywalker, its remaining member, to reinvigorate the Resistance’s war against the First Order. Its box office success is attributable to the way story unfolds and keeps you hooked throughout the movie.

5. “Rogue One” 2016