‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ trailer leaked ahead of its scheduled premiere

Yet another leak!

The trailer for Star Wars Battlefront II was scheduled to be released this weekend during the Star Wars celebrations event. But, to the surprise of everyone, the trailer has been revealed already, owing to a leak.

From the leak it is pretty much confirmed that the game will have a single player campaign of “the untold soldier’s story”, while also adhering to the multiplayer modes the franchise is familiar for. The game will apparently include “all eras” of Star Wars and not just one.

Some of the characters visible in the trailer are Darth Maul, Kylo Ren, Yoda and Rey. The story will portray a set of events between Return of The Jedi and The Force Awakens through the eyes of the aforementioned soldier.

The trailer also showcases some spectacular space battles which have been missing from the game and have been highly anticipated. Having its existence confirmed last year, Star Wars Battlefront II is set to release sometime later this year over PlayStation 4, PC and Xbox One.

The video also goes on to further showcase the partnership between Disney and Sony as the video ends by saying, “the Force is strong with PlayStation”.

The game is being developed by EA DICE, who released the hit multiplayer shooter, Battlefield 1, last year

We’ll have to await on further information.