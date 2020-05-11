Star India, Disney+Hotstar and Project Mumbai join hands to provide protective gears to BMC worker and Mumbai Police

As the world continues its fight with the COVID-19 outbreak, media conglomerates have come forward to do their bit for the health and safety of individuals who are at the forefront in the battle against the Coronavirus.

Thus, Star India and Disney+Hotstar have joined hands with Project Mumbai to pledge their support and provide necessary protective gear to the healthcare workers at BMC and Mumbai Police.

Under this initiative, Star India and Disney+Hotstar will provide over 200,000 Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits to the health workers at BMC and an additional 10,000 khaki coloured kits for the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai being the most hit by the pandemic, the support will aid the ongoing efforts in meeting the demand for PPE kits for almost four weeks. Showcasing solidarity with the numerous medical, health, and protection warriors, the initiative seeks to equip the selfless people who are at the front line battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the war against the virus is still on, many media houses, broadcasters, OTT platforms have extended support to the unsung heroes by donating necessary items during the pandemic. Presently Mumbai has 22,171 confirmed cases with 832 deaths so far and least recovery rate.