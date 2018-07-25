Stan Lee to play a cameo in DC’s ‘Teen Titans GO! to the Movies’

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee is expected to make a cameo in an upcoming DC movie, Teen Titans Go! to the movies. Lee is popular for his cameo in Marvel movies for years, but this will be the first time that he will be seen in a DC movie. This was announced at the San Deigo Comic-Con, which screened Teen Titans Go! To the Movies. During the screening, it was revealed that Lee will be seen in a small role as he used to within the MCU and X-Men franchises. Lee will voice the role himself and it is the second time in recent history. First was when he had a role in Big Hero 6. Thus, it doesn’t come as a complete surprise, but his cameo in a DC project is sure to bewilder the die-hard Marvel fans.

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies is about the titular team, which has already had two animated series till day. The story is about how titans travel to Hollywood in an attempt to secure a movie of their own since they are desperate to become as famous as the heroes like Batman and Superman who received their stardom through big movie adaptations. This eventually drags them into a conflict with Slade.

Though Lee did not attend the San Diego Comic-Con this year, his cameo in Teen Titans Go! To The Movies compensated for his absenteeism.

The movie hits the theatre on 27 July.