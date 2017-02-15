Stalwarts of Indian Animation & VFX industry and Arena students receive recognition at Orbit Live Awards 2017 night

The Orbit Live Awards encompasses the whole animation and VFX industry of India and recognises the achievement of an entire gambit of artists working in this field. The awards night was held on the third day (4 February, 2017) of the Orbit Live event which was taking place at The Retreat, Mumbai.

The evening was filled with mesmerising performances which included folk dance by a group of girls, hip-hop dance by the famous ‘Fictitious Dance Group’ on whom the movie ABCD2 was inspired from and the International violin girls band – Silver Strings.

Silver Sstrings played tunes of the famous Bollywood songs “Jai Ho” of Slumdog Millionaire and “London Thumakda” of Queen. Following the performances, international guests were felicitated.

A promo of the video series which is going to be directed by Vaibhav More and produced by Arena Animation was showcased. The video series is about the artists and their work, some of which has remained unknown to the public. The promo received a positive response from the audience. The awards night ended with a vote of thanks by Eso Thampi.

The students of Arena Animation were given awards in the following categories:

3D Architectural Visualisation

Nishant, Deepak, Pooja and Rahul

Character Animation Sequence

Garima Sharma

3D Product Packshot

Atit Gond

Film Trailer

Ayushi Agarwal

Character Design

Nilesh Vishwakarma

Mobile Website Design

Aarti Khalatkar

Digital Illustration

Mayank Tomar

Visual Effects Scene

Mehul Patel

Social Media Video

Ashwini Tyagi, Chander Singh Thapa, Manish Kumar and Sahil Chikara

3D Facial Modeling & Rigging

Gagandeep Singh

Make Shorty Animated Short Film Powered by Autodesk SHOTGUN

Swachh Bharat (Jayanagar)

Industry honours were given in the following categories:

Powerhouse Platform

Amazon Prime

Visual Discovery Pioneer

Blippar (Blippar India, MD, Arnav Ghosh)

Outstanding Animated Adaption

Hopmotion for Chhoti Anandi (Hopmotion, founder, Anish Patel)

Hall Of Musical Fame

Coke Studio

Prolific New Age Entertainment Brand

Culture Machine (Culture Machine, founder and CEO, Samir Pitalwala)

Visual Effects Powerhouse

Double Negative (Double Negative India, creative director and general manager, Merzin Tavaria)

Pioneer of Indian Gaming Industry

Dhruva Interactive (Studio art director, Eric Egerup and talent acquisition, Jagadish)

Pride of Indian Animation

Ishan Shukla

Hall of VFX Fame

MPC for The Jungle Book (Moving Picture Company, technology head, Shajy Thomas)

VFX Powered Blockbuster of the Year

Firefly Creative Studio for Pulimurugan (Firefly Creative Studio, co-founder, Sanath Pc)

Outstanding Music App

Saavn

Honored Guru of Indian Animation

Sekhar Mukherjee

Shahenshah of Animated Spoofs

Shudh Desi Ending (Shudh Desi Ending, director, Bonaventure D’Souza)

Innovative Online VFX Channel

Shutter Authority

Family Friendly Ecosystem Catalyst

YouTube (YouTube, Family and Learning, Content Partnership, manager, Akshata Udaiver)

Lionheart of Indian AVCGI

Yunus Bukhari

Unique Content Design

Mint

Outstanding Channel Branding & Packaging

Sony Entertainment Television (Sr. Vapi strategy and research, Amogh Dusad and VP communicaton, Prashant Saxena)

Awards for excellence in voice acting were presented to voice-acting legend Chetan Shashital, Meghna Erande who has voiced the character of Daisy in the Hindi dubbed Bob the Builder, Pawan Kalra and Meena Nata. Chetan Shashital sent the crowd in fits of laughter and filled them with awe with his short voice-acting gig on-stage, where he enacted voices of some of the most famous characters including Darth Vader from Hindi dubbed Star Wars, Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse and Goofy. Meghna Erande and Meena Nata too presented some of the most well-known character voices that they’ve dubbed.

International Festival Partner 2017 awards were presented to Damian Perea for Animayo, Spain and Paul Noble and Penny Holton for Animex, UK. The Media and Entertainment Festival Partner 2017 award was given to Films Division of India.

International Short Film awards were given in two categories:

Best Animated Short Film – Professional

My Life I Don’t Want (Spain)

Nyan Kyal Say

Best Animated Short Film – Student

Journey (Australia)

Radheya Jagatheva

Star Talent Awards were presented to Arena Animation students for excellent work in the following categories:

Make Your Own Movie – Pixelation

Malavika MS, Udeshi Keya Bharat, Abinaya B and Persica

3D Photography

Abhishek Varshney, Anjali Singh and Manish Kumar Yadav

CG/Live Action Integration

Shubham Jadav and Rohit Deb

Animated Performance

Geetika K Tirthani and Shubham Bhargava

Character Modelling

Sanjeet Singh Kalsi, Ganesh Sanjay Chauhan and Anirban Das