Srushti Creative Studio and Unifi Media win National Film Awards for best VFX

Srushti Creative Studio, based in Hyderabad and Unifi Media won National Film Award in the best VFX category for an experimental feature film, Awe (Telugu) and KGF (Kannada) respectively.

The National Awards ceremony took place in New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, with vice president Vankaiah Naidu handing out the awards to the winners.

Srushti’s works include key VFX sequences for the critically acclaimed movie Baahubali, VFX for regional movies including Karthikeya, Gopala Gopala, Vaaradhi, Awe, Savyasaachi amongst others, VFX for commercials like Pepsi, Shell and many others. The studio has also created immersive VR experiences for Microsoft and Welspun.

Unifi Media is a post production studio which offers digital services like digital colour, grading, VFX, high-end animation, motion graphics, stereo rotoscoping, matte painting and mastering (DCP). The studio has worked on few sequences from movies including 2.0, John Wick 2, Thor, Narnia, Ghayal Once Again and others.