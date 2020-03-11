SRK reshares the recently released ‘ZERO’ breakdown showreel

Its indeed notable that VFX-rich movies that India has worked upon have become forces to reckon on both technical and storytelling fronts. For its VFX prowess, Zero has emerged as a case study by itself, becoming the first major motion picture to portray SRK as a dwarf for the entire duration.

redchillies.vfx’s groundbreaking work on the movie Zero was praised by a popular youtube channel Corridor Crew hosted by VFX experts who had expressed astonishment and curiosity with regards to the techniques deployed to shrink Superstar SRK into a dwarf.

In their review, they entreated their subscribers for insights as to how redchillies.vfx achieved this feat of shortening the height and making it interact with other bodies so photorealistically.

In a bid to lay curiosities at rest, redchillies.vfx, on their twitter account, shared the entire VFX breakdown of the movie Zero, addressing their tweet to corridor crew.

Superstar SRK also retweeted the same and shared, “They say don’t let success go to ur head or failure go to ur heart. When I see this my heart fills with pride happiness and a sense of satisfaction that the @vfx_redchillies is at the forefront of technical changes in Indian films. Awesome effort! Love u.”

We are proud that the application of VFX technology in India has set such a benchmark, making waves of global proportions.