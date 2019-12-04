Square Enix returns to India, aims to explore business around mobile gaming

Square Enix , the Japanese video game developer and publisher best known for console franchises like Final Fantasy, Tomb Raider and Dragon Quest, is returning to India for the second time with an aim to explore business around mobile gaming market according to an interview of Bangalore Mirrior.

Unlike last time this time will be different said Square Enix India director Ryoma Matsui, roportedly.

“Our first entry into India did not go as we had intended. We found that the telecom infrastructure and the market for mobile games wasn’t yet conducive to a vibrant gaming market for our games,” Matsui added.

He further expressed that this is the right time to re- enter the Indian market as there are cheap data rate, ease in making payment and the scope of mobile gaming market is huge.

Earlier The company had set up a team in Mumbai in 2013, however,wind up operations a year later without releasing a single game. We hope this time for the company India