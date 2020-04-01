Spotify to bring its kids app to the US, Canada and France

Spotify is offering parents quarantined at home a new way to keep their kids entertained. The company announced that it’s bringing Spotify Kids to the US, Canada, and France today. The ad-free iOS / Android app is only available to Spotify Premium Family subscribers and features content appropriate for kids ages three and older.

The app which now has more than 8,000 songs, also features 60 hours of audiobooks and stories, as well as more bedtime content, like lullabies, calming music and sounds, and bedtime stories.In the US, kids will have access to 125 playlists, including themes like Spanish-language, country, Christian, Motown, and a soul dance party, as well as playlists tied to cultural moments like the Trolls World Tour.

“Parents can reclaim their own Spotify libraries and all the personalisation that they love, while their kids can develop a love for music and stories through an experience that’s designed for them,” Spotify chief premium business officer Alex Norstrom said in a statement.

The demand for kids’ music is at an all-time high as many families are staying at home to avoid coronavirus. The consumption of music for children surged 12 per cent in the U. S. last week.