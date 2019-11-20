‘Spongebob Squarepants’ spinoff about Squidward heads to Netflix

Nickelodeon has just signed a big deal with Netflix, which includes a new spin-off of the animated series. The spin-off about Spongebob, provisionally entitled Kamp Koral and made in 3D, is currently being prepared at Nickelodeon.

This marks an expansion of the existing relationship between the companies, which has already brought several popular titles to Netflix, including animated specials Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus. Also forthcoming are specials based on The Loud House and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

The show is reportedly part of a new multi-year deal between Nickelodeon and Netflix that was confirmed earlier today, one estimated at a reported $200 million. The latest spin-off would star Squidward Q. Tentacles, SpongeBob’s defiant neighbor, and involve plenty of music.

Netflix and Nickelodeon had a relationship prior to the announcement. Just recently, Netflix added a slew of Nickelodeon titles, including Victorious, Sam & Cat, and Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie.