‘SpongeBob’ cast to re-create fan-favourite scenes

Nickelodeon has announced that the cast of SpongeBob Squarepants will team up for a virtual table read in The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special, premiering on 5 June.

The Stars of SpongeBob Fan Favorites Special will see Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) join in a half-hour virtually produced special to bring to life classic SpongeBob SquarePants scenes, as voted on by fans.

Fans can vote on a selection of scenes on NickPlay website, where they can choose to vote on classic moments, including Band Rehearsal, Alaskan Bull Worm, I’m Dirty Dan and more. The table read will also include a performance of a new rendition of the F.U.N. Song.

SpongeBob Squarepants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and is produced by Nickelodeon. Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller serve as co-executive producers. It ranks as television’s number-one animated series with kids two to 11 and kids six to 11 year to date.

SpongeBob SquarePants is the most widely distributed property in Viacom International Media Networks history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter.