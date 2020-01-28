Splash Entertainment’s VOD platform, Kabillion names Stevan Levy as president of programming and operations

Splash Entertainment-owned VOD platform Kabillion has promoted its VP of programming Stevan Levy as the president of programming and operations.

In his new role that started this month, Levy will acquire new programming and partner with broadcasters to grow the service’s reach. He’s now leading the company’s new distribution and content efforts, and managing its content strategy. Levy will report to Kabillion co-CEOs Mike Young and Steve Rosen.

Levy is responsible for growing the company’s offerings across its two VOD platforms Kabillion (which primarily broadcasts animated action shows) and the girl-skewing platform Kabillion Girls Rule!.

The primary target audience for both platforms is six to 12, but both also feature content for preschoolers. Between 30 to 40 per cent of both channels’ content comes from Splash Entertainment, such as mixed-media series Oh Yuck! and educational preschool show Chloe’s Closet (104 x 13 minutes), but the rest comes from third parties, including popular brands such as Transformers and Pokemon. Kabillion Girls Rule! has also licensed the animated Sabrina the Teenage Witch and the original 52 x 11-minute My Little Pony.

“Almost around 95 per cent of the VODs’ content is animated, but the platform is looking to expand with some live-action. It’s also looking to develop its own content by the end of the year,” Levy said.

In his 12 years at the company, Levy most recently focused on acquiring content for the platform. Previously, he served as Kabillion VP of global operations and production. Prior to joining Kabillion as the VP of global operations and production at its inception in 2007, he was a producer of development production at Disney Television Animation. While at Disney he produced more than 80 pilots, including Phineas & Ferb, Kim Possible and I Got A Rocket! (for which he won a children’s daytime Emmy award in 2008 for outstanding new approaches).

Kabillion is available in the US on cable and through Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Vudu. The VOD service has more than 60 million viewers across OTT platforms and its YouTube channel (226,000 subscribers).