Splash Entertainment and Assemblage Entertainment start production on the ‘Norm of the North’ sequel

Assemblage Entertainment has begun production on the sequel of 2016 animated feature, Norm of the North, which is a story about a goofy and talkative polar bear.

The first film, was co-produced by Splash Entertainment, Assemblage Entertainment and Telegael, and distributed by Lionsgate in North America. It narrates the story of Norm the polar bear, who is the son of the king of the Arctic, who in his youth develops an ability to talk to humans there by making him an outcast. Where the film ends with Norm being crowned as the king of the Arctic and later becoming a father to three cubs with Elizabeth, the sequel will continue its saga from it left off. And much to the delight of the fans, the production of the same has officially kick-started.

It brings together Mike Young and AK Madhavan who together worked for the first installment as co-producers, although it isn’t confirmed if Trevor Wall returns to the director’s seat. The first movie also featured voices of Rob Schneider, Heather Graham, Ken Jeong and Bill Nighy.

It is currently delivering its third full length 3D stereoscopic theatrical feature film scheduled for a wide release in 2018 by Open Road Films.