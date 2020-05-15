SPINVFX president Neishaw Ali to bestow career insights

Locked down but not bogged down! That’s been the slogan for quite some time as educationists and organisations come together to equip students with a world of knowledge in the visual effects field.

Launched by Visual Effects Society in partnership with software developer Autodesk, Ask Me Anything: VFX Pros tell all is an initiative that is set to shine a spotlight on diversity in visual effects as well as career insights. This include a lineup of talks with successful visual effects professionals from different backgrounds.

Marking the beginning of the series of sessions featuring worldwide leaders in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software is going to be SPINVFX president and executive producer Neishaw Ali who will be inspiring budding VFX artist.



They shared, “Have you signed up yet? Join our next Ask Me Anything: VFX Pros Tell All live webcast with Neishaw Ali, President, Executive Producer, SPINVFX – Tuesday, May 19th at 11 am (PDT)! Join us to get career insights and tales from her journey & get inspired! As a founding Partner, President and Executive Producer of SPINVFX, Neishaw Ali has been working in the film and television industry for over 25 years. She has molded SPINVFX into an internationally recognized leader in visual effects production, with teams in Toronto, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Her creativity and leadership has produced an expansive body of work including over 120 feature films and 26 television series. Neishaw represents the film and animation industry at large as the Co-Chair for the Computer Animation Studios of Ontario (CASO), and serves as part of the Government Policies Platform Committee . She also serves on the Ontario Film & Television Advisory Panel, the Toronto Film, Television & Digital Media Board, the Digital Media Infrastructure Working Group for the City of Toronto, as a Board Member of The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television and a Board Member of the Visual Effects Society.

Through this interactive live webcast series, you can :-

Hear from successful VFX pros from diverse backgrounds

Ask your questions to the pros

Get exclusive insights – career highlights, hurdles, lessons learned on the journey

Explore career choices in the evolving world of visual effects

A must attend event for VFX artists who should make the most out of it!