SPINVFX president Neisha Ali to bestow career insights on VFX pros episode

Launched by Visual Effects Society in partnership with software developer Autodesk, Ask Me Anything: VFX Pros tell all is an initiative that will shine a spotlight on the diversity of visual effects as well as world of career-insights for the budding artists including a lineup of talks with successful visual effects professionals from different backgrounds.

SPINVFX president Neisha Neisha Ali will being joining the first session, marking the beginning of a spate of sessions that see the leaders from around the world talking about various aspects of the craft.

Through this interactive live webcast series, attendees will be able to :-

Hear from successful VFX pros from diverse backgrounds

from successful VFX pros from diverse backgrounds Ask your questions to the pros

your questions to the pros Get exclusive insights – career highlights, hurdles, lessons learned on the journey

exclusive insights – career highlights, hurdles, lessons learned on the journey Explore career choices in the evolving world of visual effects

They shared, “Join our next Ask Me Anything: VFX Pros Tell All live webcast with Neishaw Ali, President, Executive Producer, SPINVFX — Tuesday, May 19th at 11 am (PDT)! Get career insights and tales from her journey & get inspired! As a founding Partner, President and Executive Producer of SPINVFX, Neishaw Ali has been working in the film and television industry for over 25 years. She has molded SPINVFX into an internationally recognized leader in visual effects production, with teams in Toronto, Atlanta and Los Angeles. Her creativity and leadership has produced an expansive body of work including over 120 feature films and 26 television series. Neishaw represents the film and animation industry at large as the Co-Chair for the Computer Animation Studios of Ontario (CASO), and serves as part of the Government Policies Platform Committee . She also serves on the Ontario Film & Television Advisory Panel, the Toronto Film, Television & Digital Media Board, the Digital Media Infrastructure Working Group for the City of Toronto, as a Board Member of The Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television and a Board Member of the Visual Effects Society.”

A must watch event for every VFX artist who wishes to upgrade their skills.