‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ review – Revel in the most riveting homecoming ever!

Last year, Marvel’s mega production Captain America: Civil War introduced us to the latest version of Spider-Man when the web-slinger glides his way into the battle arena, much to the bemusement of the rest of the Avengers. Whilst the spider impressed even in the bit-part role in that movie, his shenanigans in the Homecoming takes the adventure to a whole new level.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spiderman: Homecoming brings you that same old tale of a high school boy who turns into a web-slinging crusader when the danger bell rings, but with lots of embellishments, customisations and a whole lot of humour.

The movie opens with Peter Parker, played by the 21-year old Tom Holland, watching his escapades with the Avengers through a video clip on his phone. Impressed by his exploits, Tony Stark continues his “internship” though under the condition of not “doing anything reckless”. But Parker, portrayed as a 15-year old teen, is bolstered with the ambition of becoming a hero and then, all hell breaks loose.

The tribulations that come with juggling the college life and being a hero begin to take a toll on him, and that’s exactly when the movie peaks, transcending into a more diabolical storyline.

The second reboot (or maybe third, however you see it) of the Spider-Man franchise gets murkier with each passing scene, but not once will you be able to take your eyes off the screen. Such is the spell that the movie casts on its viewers. Though there are certain aspects in the film which some might find disappointing, such as Spider-Man being treated as a mere ‘intern’ by Stark, but all of it can be absolved.

Adding to the thrill and shrill of the movie is the legendary Michael Keaton, essaying the rigid Adrian Toomes who runs an underground salvaging company and carries out his Machiavellian manoeuvres by donning the mechanical wings. The 65-year old superstar is flawless in his depiction of an antagonist, while his encounters with Spider-Man as The Vulture are ones to behold.

The plot is ably supported by the rest of the cast, who are too hard to ignore. Ned, played by Jacob Batalon, is the proverbial ‘friend in need’, while Liz (Laura Harrier), Michelle (Zendaya) and Flash (Tony Revolori) are all fun to watch. Aunt May, played by the seductive Marisa Tomei, elevates the hotness quotient whenever she appears on the screen.

Talking of the VFX, the movie maintains the standard visual effects quality which is expected of a Marvel movie. At the same time, it also never gets mind-boggling like the fight sequences in Civil War. Courtesy to Catina Creative, Digital Domain (VFX supervisor: Lou Pecora), Iloura, Sony Pictures Imageworks (VFX supervisor: Theo Bialek), Luma Pictures, Method Studios (VFX supervisor: Matt Dessero) and Trixter (VFX supervisor: Dominik Zimmerle), who are all responsible for the impeccable visual effects.

Produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, Spider-Man: Homecoming is a Columbia Pictures and Marvel Studios co-production set to roll out in cinemas tomorrow.

Verdict: All in all, it’s thoroughly entertaining. With a runtime of little over two hours, this modern Spider-Man is a level up from the previous Spidey flicks and keeps you hooked to your seats till the very end. Also, stay back for the mid-credit and post-credit scenes.

If this homecoming isn’t in your weekend plans, then what is?