Spider-Man possibly to play a part in ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Spider-Man will again play a crucial part in the MCU after Spider-Man 3. After a lot of discussion between Marvel Studios and Sony on how they will share the development of the webbed superhero, there might be a possibility of Spidey appearing in Captain Marvel 2. Meanwhile, standalone adventure film for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will arrive in summer 2021.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has performed exceedingly well over the past years with blockbuster movies especially Avengers franchise. It was mainly because Marvel always had interconnected stories planned years in advance.

As for 2023; Feb – Blade May – Captain Marvel 2 July – GotG Vol 3 Nov – Nova(?) Also add Spidey 4 somewhere. If Captain Marvel 2 is Secret Invasion which is very likely then it’ll be the next crossover Spidey will take part in. — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) November 16, 2019

As reports suggest, Kevin Feige might use Spider-Man to be a key figure in the next big crossover, Captain Marvel 2, which would be one of the best crossovers! Daniel RPK, a trusted insider who took to his Twitter handle last month and shared the news.

This news is yet to be confirmed by any official entity. But RPK has been one of the best track records in the industry when it comes to scoops. We’re just keeping our fingers crossed and hopes high!