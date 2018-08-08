‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ ropes in two prominent members of S.H.I.E.L.D

Even while we are still awaiting the next installments of the MCU in Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 with bated breath, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man has already kick started shooting for his 2019 sequel. Last Year’s Homecoming served Peter Parker’s solo outing in what was a blockbuster film, before reprising the role again this year in Infinity War.

Even though he did disintegrate into dust towards the end like his Avengers coterie, spidey is all set to return in Avengers 4, quickly followed by his second outing Spider-Man: Far From Home. With the works having already gone on floor, we have two new members joining the cast.

It’s been confirmed that Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders would be appearing in the film, reprising the roles of Nick Fury and Maria Hill respectively, two prominent agents of the counter-terrorism agency S.H.I.E.L.D. The duo were last seen in the post credits of Infinity War when Fury managed to send a distress signal to Captain Marvel before fading into dust after Thanos’ snap.

The word on the street is that Fury would be assuming the role of a mentor to Parker in the film, something that Tony Stark a.k.a Iron Man has been doing until now, but one would have to wait until next year’s Avengers to find out how exactly this shapes up ahead of the Spider-Man sequel.

Based on Marvel Comics, Spider-Man: Far From Home is set just minutes after Avengers 4, and hits theatres in July 2019.