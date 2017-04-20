Spider-Man confirmed for Avengers 4, spinoffs not connected to MCU

It is official. Spider-Man will be a part of the next two Avengers movies, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed. He will appear in the Avengers: Infinity War which is slated for 4 May, 2018 and a 2019’s untitled Avengers movie.

Marvel’s landmark deal with Sony allowed the wall-crawler to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with his debut in Captain America: Civil War and his standalone film Spider-Man: Homecoming which is set to release this year. After his appearance in the second Avengers movie, he will again be seen in the Homecoming sequel, also set for 2019 release.

“That’s as far as it goes for now,” said Feige.

Sony is moving ahead with the bug-boy’s spinoffs like Venom and a Silver Sable/Black Cat teamup movie, but Marvel is not involved. The movies will not have any connection with the MCU. Sony’s animated theatrical Spider-Man movie focussing on Miles Morales will also not have any relation to the Marvel universe.

“We had a very particular plan about Spidey himself,” Feige explained when asked why Marvel wasn’t involved in Sony’s projects with those characters, although he kept those plans to himself.

When the first look of Avengers: Infinity War was out, we saw Tom Holland with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Prat, talking about the feeling of being on the sets of the Marvel’s culmination epic. With Tony Stark playing the role of Peter Parker’s guide in Spider-Man: Homecoming, there are no doubts about him being in the upcoming Avengers movies.

With characters from the various Marvel movies teaming up for the war against Thanos and bringing in their individuality and distinctiveness, it will be equally interesting to see the web-slinger’s quirks, innocence and spunk.