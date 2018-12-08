SPARK KATALYST 2018

India’s leading animation, gaming, VFX and comics destination AnimationXpress dot com has initiated the platform Spark Katalyst to bridge the gap between the investors and IP creators.

The initiative of AnimationXpress has witnessed amazing traction of investors like Tenscent, Anthil, Green Gold Animation, DQE, Jet Synthesis, ETV, Reliance Jio, t-hub and IP creators like Rocket Science Animation, Wishing Tree Studios, Native Puppets Animation Studios, Brio Studios, Purple Turtle Studio, Inbuilt Creativity, Dot Animation Studio, Priya Toonz, Acropetal animation Studios apart from that there were some international studios from Korea, China who has also participated actively at the meet.

Here are some of the glimpses of the successful completion of the creator investor summit held at HICC, recently: