SPARK Connect to bring Indian AVGC veterans under one roof

The AVGC industry of the country has been quite active in the past year. Numerous collaborations, IPs, ventures and much more were announced over the course of 2017, which is being dubbed as a good year for the industry worldwide.

Having found its mojo, the indigenous industry seems to be out of the limbo, or is it?

We at AnimationXpress are trying to converge the ecosystem to get anecdotes from industry experts from all verticals of the AVGC sector on what the success stories and short comings of 2017 were and how it will help in shaping up the paradigm in 2018. The initiative is titled SPARK Connect: Rewind and Forecast, and will be taking place on 9 February, 2018, at the Whistling Woods International Institute, Film City, Mumbai.

Animation, VFX, gaming, comics, AR/VR, global content distribution are the areas we would be touching upon with panel discussions, key notes and networking sessions.

Senior management personnel in animation, VFX, gaming, comics, AR/VR/MR, publishing, broadcast, content creation, content distribution, hardware and software development, AVGC associations and education institutions will be a part of this initiative that endeavours to bring the entire ecosystem under one roof and discuss its collective growth.

AnimationXpress founder and editor in chief Anil Wanvari expressed, “Since we’ve been in the forefront of reporting the happenings of the AVGC industry, keeping the Indian market at priority, we thought this would be a great opportunity to bring the industry together to share and discuss ideas.”