South Africa: Here comes Cartoon Network in search for new animation talent

Cartoon Network Africa has announced the launch of its brand new initiative, Cartoon Network Africa Creative Lab, to generate short innovative local content and stream it on all its digital platforms while reinforcing the local relevance of the brand. According to Cartoon Network, Africans are humorous and hold incredible storytelling abilities.

With this step, Cartoon Network is addressing the gap between internationally-oriented content and locally relevant one. Now, the native audience can experience content that resonate Africa. This initiative will encourage African creators, graphic artists, writers, and students to explore their talent at creativity, animation, and production of short animated comedies.

Cartoon Network Africa Creative Lab has opened the entries from 7 June until 31 August 2018 across the continent. Out with an eligibility criterion, African residents above the age of 18 or any African-based company can submit their 1-3 minute creative short project fulfilling the genre of humour. Every project has to abide to the Cartoon Network’s values of random, irreverent, smart and contemporary humour. Whereas, the editorial guidelines are available on http://www.CartoonNetworkAfrica.com/CreativeLab.

In September, the short-listed ten projects will be announced and they will get the opportunity to present their work to Cartoon Network Africa’s content programming team. Then, at DISCOP Johannesburg, the winner and two runners-up will be announced. The project from these conquerors will be produced and premiered on Cartoon Network Africa and its digital platforms in 2019.

Ariane Suveg, the head of programming and acquisition for Turner Kids Africa, in a statement was heard saying that they are honoured by supporting local African animation talent through the Cartoon Network Africa Creative Lab. In 2016, they had an amazing experience as the sponsors of the DISCOP Animation Pitching Programme where they were exposed to some really inspiring local animation projects.

Eager to witness talent additions in the Cartoon Network’s team of greatest talents.