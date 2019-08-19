Sour Patch Kids, Trident Vibes and Activision put ‘Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled’ fans in the driver seat

Sour Patch Kids and Trident Vibes have joined forces with Activision Publishing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard, to fuel your game with unique content for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. Specially marked packages of Sour Patch Kids and Trident Vibes with Crash Bandicoot on them will include a code to unlock one of four exciting in-game items. Each will allow players to deck out their current in-game karts with a sweet new style. Or, if they unlock all four items, players can create a whole new kart from scratch. Fans will start to see these packages in stores this month and will be able to redeem the codes for the in-game content starting on 30 August.

“We are thrilled that two of our beloved Mondelēz International brands have come together with Activision to provide exciting content for consumers. We look forward to customer reaction to the partnership once it hits stores,” said Mondelēz International senior category director Iryna Shandarivska.

“Sour Patch Kids, Trident VIBES and Crash Bandicoot are fun-loving brands which make them a natural fit. This partnership illustrates how beloved the Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled game has become since its launch in June and we’re excited for fans to start racing with the cool items available through this promotion,” said Activision vice president of product and marketing Michelle Fonseca.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled was built from the ground up and remasters the original Crash Team Racing game by bringing the characters, karts, tracks and arenas to modern console HD graphics. In the game, the stakes are high and the competition is fierce to save the planet from destruction as players race with a variety of Crash Bandicoot series characters, including Crash, Coco, Dr Neo Cortex and others against the egomaniacal Nitros Oxide. In the game, fans will be able to see Crash and friends’ expressions and antics in beautiful detail as they blast each other with power-ups and whiz around the corners in all the tracks from the original CTR game, as well as reimagined tracks and karts from Crash Nitro Kart and Crash Tag Team Racing. What’s more, the legendary kart racer brings new features including competitive online gameplay, customisation, and post-launch seasonal content, making it one of the hottest releases since it launched in June.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled game (sold separately) and a Crash Bandicoot account are required to redeem codes for in-game content. Internet required for Wumpa Coins, Grand Prix, online multiplayer (gaming subscription sold separately), access to the Pit Stop and other features.