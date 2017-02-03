Sony’s console sales reach a new high in the recent holiday quarter

Sony’s PlayStation has always been a celebrated console and has pretty much overshadowed its contemporary, Microsoft’s Xbox, in almost all occasions.

While Microsoft, back in 2015, had stopped revealing the number of Xbox consoles sold, Sony does reveal it.

Recently, Sony revealed its earnings for Q3 of FY16 and they look quite impressive, and possibly meaning that the company has sold more PS4 consoles in this quarter than it has ever before.

During the third quarter of Sony’s 2016 fiscal year, which is the three month period ending on 31 December, the company reportedly shipped 9.7 million PS4 consoles worldwide. The number was up by 15.5 per cent over the last year’s which stood at 8.4 million. However, the company also reported a drop of 14.3 per cent in year-over-year revenue in hardware sales. The company’s gaming division’s revenue was up by 5.2 per cent, standing at a total of $5.33 billion.



According to a report by DualShockers, Sony, CFO, Kenichiro Yoshida said, “PS4 Pro is running as we had expected, as we assumed, but Pro maybe is doing more than we anticipated”. This would come in tandem with the launch of PSVR in October, people might be opting for a more powerful version of PlayStation in order to use PSVR.

PSVR contributed to the overall sales figures, however the numbers of PSVR sold were not revealed.

Operating income for the company was up by 24.5 per cent year-over-year to $431 million compared to $372 million last year. The company said software sales boosted their numbers this time.