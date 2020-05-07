SonyLIV chooses Intertrust’s cloud-based service to protect content streaming and downloads

OTT platform SonyLIV has inked a deal with Intertrust, choosing the latter’s cloud-based multi-DRM service, ExpressPlay DRM, in India, to protect content streaming and downloads both online and offline playback on all devices.

The collaboration covers all channels and entertainment programming on the SonyLIV platform, including OTT live and on-demand streaming of TV, premium shows, movies, and sports events.

Owned by Sony Pictures Networks, SonyLIV is one of the oldest and top five OTT players in India. It has a vast library of 40,000 hours of VOD programming across five languages—Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, and Telugu—coupled with more than 24 years of content from channels of Sony Pictures Networks India. In 2019, SonyLIV debuted in the Middle East and has plans to expand its complete bouquet of services in several Southeast Asian countries.

Commenting on the partnership, SonyLIV head of technology Manish Verma said, “Riding on its compelling stories and diverse content catalogue, SonyLIV has garnered a record growth in MAUs, engagement, and subscriptions over the last year. The content protection service enabled by the ExpressPlay DRM is key to our ability to gear up for even more traction in the year ahead. ExpressPlay DRM will be key to augmenting our phenomenal success with live sports which has triggered a doubling of overall consumption growth over the last year alone.”

Intertrust’s technology will protect both live and on-demand OTT sports streaming on SonyLIV, which received a record viewership of 70 million for the FIFA World Cup 2018, the highest-ever for football in India. Last year, the broadcasting of the Indian cricket team’s overseas tour of Australia and England achieved a viewership of 50 million and 30 million respectively, accounting for a five-fold jump in time spent on the platform.

“The forces of technology and competition continue to erode media silos. Protecting both content creators and service operators is essential to remaining agile as streaming services look to offer up the best viewing experience. The ExpressPlay DRM service lets OTT providers protect and control media consumption across any mobile or smart device, allowing viewers to enjoy a personalized selection of channels, live entertainment, and sports enabled by a world-class streaming app like SonyLIV,” added Intertrust CEO Talal G. Shamoon.

Intertrust ExpressPlay multi-DRM service, which supports all streaming platforms, DRM, and media formats, will now secure OTT content for one-quarter of the world’s population. It is the only multi-DRM cloud service that supports Apple FairPlay Streaming, Google Widevine, Adobe Access, Microsoft PlayReady, and the open-standard Marlin DRM.

It is a complementary solution to ExpressPlay XCA, which provides seamless interoperability for hybrid TV operators on mobile, web, smart TVs, and set-top boxes. The ExpressPlay content security suite offers forensic watermarking and anti-piracy services (powered by Friend MTS) to protect live and premium 4K/UHD content.