SonyLIV 2.0 launches with new logo, interface and refreshed user experience

OTT platform SonyLIV, from the house of Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) India, has launched SonyLIV 2.0 – a brand new logo and interface, refreshed user experience, enhanced brand identity and new premium content.

The phased rollout of SonyLIV 2.0 will complete in an estimated duration of three weeks. The original content catalogue will launch in June 2020 as part of a new LIV Premium subscription pack.

Commenting on the rollout, SPN Digital Business Marketing head Aman Srivastava said, “We are thrilled to unveil SonyLIV 2.0 with a refreshed and enhanced user experience and a new brand identity to our audiences. This precedes the launch of our premium subscription package in June 2020. SonyLIV 2.0 is designed to create world class entertainment experience and will be home to some distinctly unique Indian stories for a global audience.”

Along with changes in brand identity and user experience, SonyLIV also revealed a glimpse of its engaging slate of originals that will soon stream on the platform.

The LIV Kids section will also have enhanced features, user experience and new content besides the Sony YAY! shows and tele-movies slate. It streams Honey Bunny Ka Jholmaal, Guru aur Bhole, Prince Jai aur Dumdaar Viru, KickO and SuperSpeedO, Paap-o-Meter in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Marathi and English.