Sony YAY! kick-starts its 124 city van activation this summer

With summer vacations heating up across the country, Sony YAY! aims to take the fun and ‘masti’ a notch higher! The kids channel has announced a massive 124 city van activation to amplify its on-ground engagement with kids.

The van activation promises a fun-filled time for young ones with exciting show themed games and a host of other activities. In one of the largest canter activations being undertaken by the channel, the activity will give kids an opportunity to get the YAY-experience – up-close and personal. With specially designed vans set to give everyone the reel-to-real experience, Sony YAY! is going all out to transform its pit-stops into YAY-zones.

Kids can experience their favourite Honey-Bunny’s banter and camaraderie to the adventures of KickO in his unique style. A gaming zone with tabs will also allow kids a chance to “be” their favorite superhero Kicko through the brand new KickO & Super Speedo mobile game. Young fans will get to slay villains, use the uber-cool watch and zip-around Suncity in the gadget-filled supercar, Super Speedo! And that’s not all! They’ll get an opportunity to grab tons of Sony YAY! branded goodies up and take home some fun-tastic memorabilia.

The vans will halt and engage with young audiences at prominent locations in cities across Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

While Sony YAY!’s viewership is on the rise with the launch of new offerings, a 360-degree marketing plan is making the channel’s presence felt more.