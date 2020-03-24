Sony YAY! has a bag full of new offerings for KickO fans for kids

While kids across the country are locked at home and can’t go out to play with their friends due to the Covid-19 pandemic, kids broadcaster Sony YAY! has some surprise planned to keep them entertained.

YAY!toon KickO from KickO and Super SpeedO is all set to make sudden holidays memorable with new stories, new episodes as well as a brand new movie, KickO and Super SpeedO – The Real Heroes for his young fans.

Sony YAY! is airing brand new episodes where KickO will be seen in a re-loaded avatar fighting the evil forces of the Suncity. The high octane action movie that premiered on 15 March received good views and love from the kids.

Not only that, the wonder boy, KickO is already winning hearts through his mobile game. The KickO mobile game has hit a milestone with two million+ downloads already in recent times. Through this game, kids get a chance to be as brave as their favourite super-kid in his quest on saving the Suncity from the clutches of evil and always fighting for the right as the game is hosting 2L daily active users (DAU). The game’s success asserts kids’ admiration for their favorite toon.

While kids start their break with these new offerings, there’s lots more that Sony YAY! has in store for them in the near future.