Sony YAY! collaborates with Domino’s Pizza to celebrate their birthday with Hope Foundation

As an extension to the channel’s birthday celebrations and to spread the joy with kids across streams and expanses, kids’ entertainment channel, Sony YAY! came together with Domino’s Pizza to curate one of the most jovial pizza parties!

As it’s said, ‘No matter how you slice it, pizza always makes you happy!’- to spread happiness, this initiative was specially designed to bring innumerable smiles and happiness to the lives of the children at Hope Foundation.

Hosted in Delhi amidst the kids’ daily routine, this day was meant to bring a sweet surprise for the children. Having celebrated their first birthday across various mediums since 18 April, continuing the revelry, the channel treated the kids to a host of fun activities starting with a screening of an episode from KickO and Super Speedo.

But what really put up a big smile on their faces was a special surprise by the channel’s beloved character KickO, who joined them to enjoy with the series’ signature tunes. The joy doubled with unlimited pizzas from the pizza chain and peals of laughter and cheers of the children who didn’t want the afternoon of YAY! time to end.



Sony Pictures Networks kids genre business head Leena Lele Dutta commented, “As we continue our birthday celebrations, smiles are what we aim to bring to kids through everything we do here at Sony YAY! And what better way to celebrate and bring children together than over a fun pizza party! Through every initiative of ours, we are happy to be able to be the ultimate happiness destination for kids wherever we can.”