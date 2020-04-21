Sony YAY! brings a fresh- dose of entertainment for kids through “What’s your Summer Plan?” campaign!

Turning three this April, kids channel, Sony YAY! has surprises planned for kids during this summer which coincidentally coincides with the COVID lockdown.

The broadcaster continues to add on to its expansive multi-genre and multilingual offering, and has grown from being a challenger brand to one of the most watched channels in the kids space.

Through a tailor-made summer plan for their young viewers, Sony YAY! is coming up with a fresh dose of entertainment throughout summer months, with an initiative titled ‘What’s Your Summer Plan?’

Sony YAY! will continue to deliver unlimited fun with a huge bank of fresh homegrown content from the fun-filled banter and goofiness in Honey Bunny ka Jholmaal, to the non-stop action in KickO & Super SpeedO and a rib-tickling ghost comedy in Paap-O-Meter. Sony YAY! is airing new episodes and additionally will also premiere eight new Honey-Bunny movies spread across April – May along with one Paap-O-Meter movie in June.

Commenting on the initiatives, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre business head Leena Lele Dutta said, “ By connecting with kids through multiple touch-points, we continue to strive to be the ultimate source of non-stop fun and unlimited entertainment in their lives. This summer, with our “What’s your Summer Plan?” campaign, we have not only tried to bring more of kid’s favorite toons through new episodes and movies, but also a carefully curated series of fun workshops that will balance non stop masti with non-stop learning and creativity, giving kids a wholesome offering of entertainment.”

Apart from enjoying fresh content, kids can also engage with their favourite toons across multiple digital initiatives that Sony YAY! has planned for them. It will launch its first ever digital IP – YAY! Summer Camp which will include a huge bank of videos that will have various topics like Art and craft, Zumba Storytelling amongst many others for kids to have fun while they learn.

The channel has especially roped in the very talented artist Lalon who will be doing a 10 part series on a simple yet fun way to hone one’s art skills using simple things that are available at home. These videos will be hosted across the Sony YAY! communities on Youtube, Facebook and Instagram.

Other workshops include Summer camps with yoga expert Sakshi Kharbanda, gardening pro Smita Kharbanda, India’s first Zumba education specialist Sucheta Pal, Science workshop expert Shashank Karam and storytelling by Devaki from Little Readers’ Nook.

Viewers can also enjoy the KickO and Super SpeedO game on Android play which has already garnered close to four million downloads. Honey Bunny fans will also have a fun time as Sony YAY! will soon launch its first ever mobile game this summer.

Through the ‘What’s Your Summer Plan?’ campaign, the channel has got their young fans covered for their daily dose of fun and entertainment all through the summer vacation.