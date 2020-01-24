Sony YAY! announces special Republic Day line-up of Honey Bunny movies

Republic day is just a day away and like every year, Indian families gather around their television sets to witness the annual celebrations.

To double the entertainment quotient for children this time, kids broadcaster, Sony YAY! has annouunced ‘Housefull Sundays’, with a specially curated movie line-up of its much-loved feline YAY! toons – Honey and Bunny.

Three special movies titled for the Republic day are – Honey Bunny as Police Patrol, Honey Bunny The Rockstars and Honey Bunny in Ghost Palace. The films will offer a mixed bag of fun, adventure, mysteries and unlimited ‘masti’.

The fun-tastic Honey Bunny extravaganza will kick start in the morning day with Honey Bunny as Police Patrol where they will save the day against dangerous criminals. The young fans will be taken on a journey filled with hilarious twist of events in Honey Bunny The Rockstars. Honey Bunny in Ghost Palace is a horror comedy that will mark an end to the movie marathon.