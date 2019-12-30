Sony to host big reveals during CES 2020

Sony has confirmed that they will be hosting big reveals during CES 2020.

A new message on the Sony CES website reads: “The future is coming – at CES 2020 Sony is unveiling a unique vision of the future, bringing creativity and technology together like never before, to unleash new sensations and emotions.”

Fans believe that the tech giant could be working on a few PlayStation teasers for its event.

The Sony CES presentation will be held on 6January at 5 pm PST in the United States, or 1am if you live in the UK. This will be the same week that the new PS Plus games for 2020 are released on the PlayStation Store.

Earlier at CES 2019 Sony hosted a PlayStation section to their booth, including a place where visitors could play PS4 and virtual reality (VR) titles such as the action game Astro Bot: Rescue Mission on PlayStation VR.

The Sony booth consisted of several zones such as visual entertainment, music entertainment and PlayStation.Each zone introduced Sony’s efforts and products that connect creators and users through the latest hardware and technology, and deliver the ultimate entertainment experience to customers.