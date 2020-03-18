Sony to disclose new PS5 details

Sony has plans to disclose more about its PlayStation 5 hardware at a special18 event on March 18. The company recently announced an upcoming “deep dive” on the next-gen console where system architect Mark Cerny will discuss the “PS5’s system architecture, and how it will revolutionise gaming. The event will telecast on the official PlayStation blog and on YouTube at 9AM PT / 12PM ET Wednesday.
The PS5 will use an eight-core CPU (which will be based on AMD’s third-gen Ryzen line) and a custom GPU based on AMD’s Radeon Navi hardware. Sony is also rocking 8K resolutions, 3D audio, 4K gaming at 120Hz, a lower power consumption option, and entails an ultra-fast SSD inside the new console.
Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 17, 2020
Sony’s event comes fresh on the heels of Microsoft revealing the full specs for the Xbox Series X console. Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox will include a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores clocked at 3.8GHz each, a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 12 teraflops and 52 compute units clocked at 1.825GHz each. The console also includes 16GB of GDDR6 RAM with a 1TB custom NVME SSD storage drive and the ability to expand storage with 1TB expansion cards.