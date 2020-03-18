Latest Videos


Sony to disclose new PS5 details

9:43 pm 18/03/2020 By AnimationXpress Team

The PS5 will use an eight-core CPU (which will be based on AMD’s third-gen Ryzen line) and a custom GPU based on AMD’s Radeon Navi hardware. Sony is also rocking 8K resolutions, 3D audio, 4K gaming at 120Hz, a lower power consumption option, and entails an ultra-fast SSD inside the new console.

Sony’s event comes fresh on the heels of Microsoft revealing the full specs for the Xbox Series X console. Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox will include a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU with eight cores clocked at 3.8GHz each, a custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU with 12 teraflops and 52 compute units clocked at 1.825GHz each. The console also includes 16GB of GDDR6 RAM with a 1TB custom NVME SSD storage drive and the ability to expand storage with 1TB expansion cards.

