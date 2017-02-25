Sony Pictures Entertainment & Mitsui join hands to initiate AK Holdings, a TV animation joint venture

Sony Pictures Entertainment (Japan) and Mitsui have joined hands and would be initiating AK Holdings Corporation, which will be responsible for operating the two known Japanese anime networks, Animax and Kids Station.

As Sony has the majority shares in the upcoming joint venture, the company has appointed, managing director of Sony Pictures Entertainment (Japan) Television Network, Masao Takiyama as the representative director for both Kids Station and Animax.

“In addition to a treasured form of Japanese art and culture, anime has grown to become a major cultural export with massive commercial appeal around the world,” asserted Takiyama. “Combining the strengths of Sony’s Animax with Mitsui’s Kids Station will allow us to increase our production capacity and reach fans of all ages in Japan and around the world.”

AK will actively produce and distribute animated content and also has plans to venture into live animation events around the world and themed restaurants as well.

“Kids Station and Animax have long delivered attractive anime programs to the fans,” stated Mitsui & Co., executive managing officer and COO of IT and communication business unit, Nobuaki Kitamori. “We are delighted to form this partnership with SPEJ to further accelerate the growth of both companies. Leveraging the collective capabilities of SPEJ and Mitsui, we will strive to build and grow new businesses around the globe to make a continuous contribution to Japanese creative industry.”

AK Holdings Corporation will begin its operations from 31 March, 2017.