Sony is producing a secret female-centric Marvel movie

Sony Pictures is continuing to build up its slate of Marvel films. Veteran TV director S.J. Clarkson is on board for developing the first female-centric movie from Sony’s catalog of Marvel characters. While it’s unconfirmed at the time who the character at the center will be, Variety cites insiders saying there is a strong possibility that the film will be based on the Madame Web comic-book character.

In the comics, Madame Web is depicted as an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis and thus was connected to a life support system that looked like a spider web. Due to her age and medical condition, Madame Web never actively fought any villains.

Currently, there is no writer on board to pen the screenplay, nor a star attached to lead the movie. Sources say there is a possibility that the studio is looking for an A-list actor to join and then hire a writer to develop the film around them. According to Variety, the studio has a list of possible stars, such as Charlize Theron and Amy Adams, but stress that nobody has committed or even met to for the part yet.