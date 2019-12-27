Sony is betting big with PS5 launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment owned gaming studio Worldwide Studio continues to work on new titles. The studio also seems to be looking out for new game developers to produce fresh new titles according to phoneswiki.

It is expected that with the launch of PS5 there will be some PS5-exclusive titles produced by the first party studio of Sony. However, Sony has not yet revealed the names of the new titles in development for the upcoming gaming console.

As per rumours and suggestions, it is highly expected that some of the PS5-exclusive titles that we will be able to see at first would be a remake of action role-playing game Demon’s Souls that was originally released by Sony way back in 2009, a new instalment of Navy SEAL-based game SOCOM, and a fresh instalment of car-racing game Gran Turismo.

The earlier leaks also reveled that Guerrilla Games from the Worldwide Studios has been working on the sequel of action role-playing game Horizon: Zero Dawn sequel, Insomniac Games on the second instalment of Marvel’s Spider-Man, Santa Monica Studio on the sequel of action-adventure game God of War, and Naughty Dog on the second part of universally acclaimed The Last of Us. We are yet to know which of these titles will show up in PS5.

Sony and Microsoft are applying their own SSD solutions to their new consoles, but developers measure the difference. It is often said by developers that the new NMVe SSD technology in the new generation of consoles will eliminate installation screens and offer a new level of performance in the gaming world.

The developers behind Godfall say they were impressed by the powerful SSD of PS5. “The extraordinarily powerful SSD on the PlayStation 5 offers a new level of detail for each object and ensures uninterrupted loading of our vast world,” says Godfall’s creative director Keith Lee.

He stressed the importance of SSD technology in the console and how it will help the to improve the gaming experience.