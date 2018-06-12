Sony Crackle’s ‘SuperMansion: Summer Vacation Special’ to hit the screens this August

Sony Crackle has announced their upcoming stop-motion animated original SuperMansion: Summer Vacation Special to debut on 16 August 2018 which will be available from 13 August on PlayStation3 and PlayStation4 through the Crackle app.

Directed by Nick Simotas and distributed by Sony Pictures Television, the upcoming summer special series will find the team heading to Hawaii where Titanium Rex (Bryan Cranston) runs into a vacationing former president, Barack Obama (Jay Pharoah), Black Saturn (Tucker Gilmore), Lex (Jillian Bell) who teaches Cooch (Heidi Gardner) how to swim, and American Ranger (Keegan-Michael Key) who attempts to perform in a USO show while an evil threat brews under the sea.

The series will also be part of the international television festival, SeriesFest, on 23 June with a world premiere screening followed by a Q&A session.

Bryan Cranston, Keegan-Michael Key, Jillian Bell, Heidi Gardner, Tucker Gilmore and Zeb Wells, who also serves as a writer, return to lend their voices. Additionally, newcomers Jay Pharoah will guest star as Barack Obama, and Masi Oka will star as Toko. The special is directed by Alex Kamer and written by Tom Sheppard and Zeb Wells. New episodes of season three will return this fall, featuring actress Minnie Driver joining the cast in a recurring role as Debbie Devizo, Dr. Devizo’s (Chris Pine) ex-wife and former League of Freedom team member.

SuperMansion is created by Zeb Wells and Matthew Senreich (Robot Chicken), who’re executive producing the series under their production company, Stoopid Buddy Stoodios alongside Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Eric Towner and Tom Root. Bryan Cranston and James Degus will also serve as executive producers under their production banner, Moonshot Entertainment.