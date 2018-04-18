Sony Animation’s ‘Wish Dragon’ to have Jackie Chan and Constance Wu as the lead voice cast

Sony Animation’s upcoming movie, Wish Dragon gets Jackie Chan and Constance Wu as the lead voice cast.

Chan’s career has been spawning with hit franchises including Rush Hour and Police Story. He managed quite well in creating a realm in the animation arena, co-starring in the Kung Fu Panda franchise, The LEGO Ninjago Movie and The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature. Wu is in the spotlight with her hit ABC sitcom Fresh Off the Boat.

The rest of the star cast of the movie includes, Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny), Jimmy Wong (John Dies at the End), Bobby Lee (Splitting Up Together), John Cho (The Exorcist) and Jimmy Yang (Silicon Valley).

The film will be a recitation of the genie-in-the-bottle tale from the Middle Eastern collection of tales, One Thousand and One Nights, but in a contemporary setting. It is a co-production between Chan’s Sparkle Roll Media Corporation, Base Animation and Sony Animation.

Wish Dragon, the writing and directorial debut of Chris Appelhans is aiming to release in 2019.

With Sony Animation’s three films which are set to release this year, Hotel Transylvania 3, a sequel to the hit adaptation of Goosebump novels is the most awaited.