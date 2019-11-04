Sony Animation announced a sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

Sony Animation has revealed there will be a sequel to the Oscar-winning animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The announcement comes after Sony and Marvel resolved their differences and officially announced a third Spider-Man film.

The teaser video appears to be made up with numerous alterations of the Miles Morales Spidey logo. The announcement was made across social media including the account of the film’s executive producer Chris Miller, captioned, “We’re coming back. April 8, 2022. #SpiderVerse”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse grossed $375.5 million worldwide and is widely regarded as one of the best adaptations of the Spider-Man comic series. It is not only a fan-favourite, but it also won the Oscar and Golden Globe for best animated movie.