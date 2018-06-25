Some of the intriguing animation movies gone wrong with children

Animated movies are wise, funny, visually eye-catching, and perfect for the entire family. But, some turn out to be clumsy, absurd and insignificant, trying to brainwash children in disturbing ways. We cannot deny that big-brand animations are present almost in every corner of the world. Thus, influencing not just a specific region, but every child spread across the globe. Deciding which movie should be allowed for kids to watch is a decision to be made by the parents, not the kids themselves. There are certain animated movies made targeting adults, and kids should be barred to watch it — no matter how appealing it looks. Five such movies are listed below:

Watership Down (1978)

The movie revolves around rabbits that spend most of their time in fearing about the risk of being attacked by dogs, birds, rats, cats, and every other predator. The movie is filled with a lot of graphic bloodshed, deaths, and near-deaths. Most of the scenes in the movie are a nightmare to the imagination. This surely is not a bunny’s story, but a drab political parable. It is like a horror movie that shares the viewpoint of defenseless animals. The fear on the faces of rabbits is a heart crunching scene to watch. “Survival of the fittest” is defined crystal-clearly from this movie which states life as “exciting adventure and desperate conflict.” The scenes are bone-chilling, nerve-breaking, and horrible. Can’t let children learn the feeling of being in danger and fear, can we?

Surely, no one wants kids to learn to be defenseless and scared all the time.

A line from the movie: “The field is covered with blood.”

The Plague Dogs (1982)

The movie is dark, desolate, and distressing with an uncertain and profoundly sad ending. The story is about two plagued dogs breaking free after escaping the confines of their testing laboratory. The humans at this research center failed to understand their moral duties towards animals and forgot the legal consequences as well. It is wrong on every front to teach the young children to be cruel to animals. Furthermore, the movie doesn’t showcase the severe punishments the felony endures to warn the young children. Also, looking at some of the characters (dogs) die in the movie is also not a strong example for kids.

The plot has a twisted logic behind animal research and the moral wickedness which states zero care for the animals’ comfort and peace. The Plague Dogs was deemed a letdown as it was perceived as a dark film and wasn’t able to make an appeal to the kids and adults. After the release, the film sparked a guileless discussion about animal testing and cruelty.

A line from the movie: “Until the dogs are found and destroyed.”

Heavy Metal (1981)

One should tag this anthology movie as ‘The adult cartoon”. The animated movie is a combination of science fiction, mystery, violence, sex, and rock music. While undeniably embedded in a male fantasy of colossal space-age bosom, fascinated robots, and extreme violence, this is a cult film in a true sense. One of the protagonists is shown wearing a kinky black outfit and getting herself involved in a sadomasochistic situation. Marking as a dark movie, this animation is not suitable for kids unless one wants them to develop an interest in bondage and dungeons. Keep children away from this universe of mystery, fashion, and fantasies. As it called itself in its trailer, the movie is truly beyond science fiction!

Heavy Metal offers none of the life lessons and message that one expects from animated movies. If there’s any message here, it’s that violence and intimacy is the key to every situation.

A line from the movie: “A universe of terrifying evil.”

Tarzoon: Shame of the Jungle (1975)

Before releasing in the US, this adult-oriented film given X-rating was remade to receive an R-rating still, it failed to make a mark. The visuals are adulterated and imperfect for kids to watch. It’s a movie resembling more pornography than an adult or children animation. This depraved and cruel movie was a French/Belgian spoof of The Tarzan legend. A lucid and civilized image of our beloved Tarzan was ruined with this repulsive movie that spoiled the taste of Tarzan’s followers. The movie hugely focuses on nudity and sex overload, and the movie was originally targeted to children — what an irony! It majorly speaks about racist-character designs, cannibals in Africa (a gruesome chase), and extreme violence — people been bitten, people been eaten whole, and skeletons pulled out of their bodies, and much more. However, all this is done in a humorous cartoonish way, but it is far more likable.

This is an over-sexed animated film that needs to be kept far-far away from any sensible human-being, not just the children. The movie is a shame — even the character had to change its name from Tarzoon to Shame.

A line from the movie: “Shame, the invincible, who always comes out the winner in the life struggles — either by force or by cunning”

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

The movie’s story centers on Mr. Fox who steals chickens because that’s just what he was born to do. It is not a wise and ethical business to steal chickens from farmers to feed a family. Stealing is not nice or something to be hyped about. Though it is true that fox’s staple food is chickens, the fact is not to be highlighted because kids are expected to not understand the concept. Plus, kids are not supposed to learn Mr. Fox’s desire to kill, it isn’t the best learning.

The film’s story-line is uneven, moving from one scene to another, without sufficient character and plot development, the message gets lost in the transition. The true meaning, if there was any, has lost in the movie and the only clear indication is the Fox and its desires. The movie has covered snippets of alcohol-serving and a character, ideally a bad guy, smoking cigarettes. Well, even adults are recommended to stay away from smoking and drinking, then why show it to kids?

A line from the movie: “If we’re still alive tomorrow morning, I want you to find another line of work.”

Animation is the tool used to tell a story. It is not a genre, but a medium to offer meaning plot based on sci-fi, action/adventure, musical, fantasy, romance, or drama. It should continue to be used to portray stories to both kids as well as adults, but with a clear sign to whom it is targeted.