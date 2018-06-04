Sniper’s rendezvous with Trimble SketchPro

Sniper Systems Solutions along with Trimble and ARK jointly

showcased Trimble SketchUp Pro 2018, held at The Royal Orchid,

Bangalore on 30 May 2018. Trimble has released SketchUp Pro 2018, the latest version of its architectural modelling software.

Sniper Systems director Velmurugan welcomed the audience and spoke about the vision of his company to provide insights about future technology to Snipers growing client base across India.

Kailash Bhurke spoke about ARK whereas Trimble Architecture Tarun Kumar clarified and interacted with the audience who were enthusiastic with their queries on AR/VR/MR production pipeline and Trimble’s vision for this industry.

The team then proceeded with a live demonstration of creating VR

models using SketchUp Pro, focusing on how simple and quick the

configuration of the new technology can be, deftly walking through all the features with ease. Following the presentation, participants were able to explore the product in depth and learn how to use it everyday to visualize complex projects.

The participants remarked “The presentation was interesting and very interactive, as technicians hungry for information on latest industry updates. We request more such initiatives from Sniper and team.”

The event was a roaring success and the team is thrilled with the positive feedback they have received by far.