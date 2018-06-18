Sniper Synergy 2018: an initiative to spread awareness about Autodesk products

Sniper Systems and Solutions, a skilled company with professional experience and industrial insights, offers solutions to the Indian media and entertainment industry. Sniper Systems and Solutions, Gold Partners of Autodesk, conducted a technical workshop “Sniper Synergy 2018” on Maya 2018, Arnold 5, AR |VR| MR at Wiztoonz Academy Of Media And Design, Bangalore. Wiztoonz Academy Of Media And Design, started in 2007, provides extensive, practical, and relevant industry trainings. It helps students to use their skills and talents for securing a promising creative career.

As a part of their collaborative ongoing initiative, “Sniper Synergy 2018” was targeted to spread awareness about increase in adoption of Autodesk products in varied industry and market verticals. Autodesk is a leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software. It makes software for people who make things across the manufacturing, architecture, building, construction, media and entertainment industries; Autodesk gives the power to make anything.

The prime objective of the program was to educate the participants on the latest features of the M&E (Media and Entertainment) products. Nagarjuna, a solution specialist from Sniper Systems and Solutions, excellently delivered the technical session. Queries were addressed perfectly while making sure each one of them understood the latest features like adaptive sampling, toon shader and denoising.

The program was well received by the participants and they suggested that such program should be conducted regularly.